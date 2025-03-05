Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Acquired by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 73.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $11,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.
Snowflake stock opened at $173.92 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.13 and a 12-month high of $194.40. The stock has a market cap of $57.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.92.
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.
