Snider Financial Group Purchases 281 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 71,024.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 619,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,525,000 after acquiring an additional 618,620 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,976,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,965,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,081,830,000 after acquiring an additional 369,598 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,091,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in S&P Global by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,868,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,581,580,000 after acquiring an additional 292,436 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.23.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $516.24 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $407.69 and a 12 month high of $545.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $514.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $511.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

