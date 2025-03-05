Snider Financial Group Makes New $362,000 Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Snider Financial Group acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Pfizer by 102.8% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38,015 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Down 2.0 %

Pfizer stock opened at $25.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.28.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 121.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.92.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 19,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

