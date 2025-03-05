Snider Financial Group Makes New $204,000 Investment in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Snider Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Regents Gate Capital LLP bought a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in PACCAR by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PACCAR from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on PACCAR from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.77.

Insider Activity

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $224,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,463 shares in the company, valued at $612,129.15. This trade represents a 26.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darrin C. Siver sold 103,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total transaction of $11,565,536.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,805,717.80. The trade was a 62.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,547 shares of company stock worth $18,261,908. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACCAR Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $101.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $90.04 and a 12-month high of $125.50. The company has a market cap of $53.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.92.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.69%.

PACCAR Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.