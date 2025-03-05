Snider Financial Group Makes New $204,000 Investment in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Snider Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Regents Gate Capital LLP bought a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in PACCAR by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PACCAR from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on PACCAR from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.77.
Insider Activity
In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $224,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,463 shares in the company, valued at $612,129.15. This trade represents a 26.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darrin C. Siver sold 103,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total transaction of $11,565,536.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,805,717.80. The trade was a 62.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,547 shares of company stock worth $18,261,908. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
PACCAR Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $101.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $90.04 and a 12-month high of $125.50. The company has a market cap of $53.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.92.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PACCAR Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.69%.
PACCAR Profile
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
