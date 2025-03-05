Snider Financial Group Buys Shares of 17,930 DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Snider Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of DD stock opened at $77.60 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.81 and a 1-year high of $90.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.05 and a 200-day moving average of $81.33.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 98.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on DD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays raised DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.17.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

