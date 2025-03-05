Snider Financial Group Buys 720 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Snider Financial Group increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMV stock opened at $93.30 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.47.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

