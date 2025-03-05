Smithfield Trust Co Sells 29,098 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Smithfield Trust Co decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,055,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,098 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Smithfield Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $46,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,684,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,439,426,000 after buying an additional 1,060,672 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,464,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $692,122,000 after acquiring an additional 190,971 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 14,005,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,795,000 after acquiring an additional 308,729 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,270,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,140,000 after purchasing an additional 434,623 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,214,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $317,720,000 after purchasing an additional 963,978 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $44.68 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $49.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.55. The company has a market capitalization of $115.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

