Smithfield Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 12,458 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 9,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $93.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.60. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $78.27 and a 52-week high of $99.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.