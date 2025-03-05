Smithfield Trust Co Has $949,000 Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,618 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 243,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,732,000 after acquiring an additional 9,670 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 13.9% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 194,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,322,000 after purchasing an additional 23,755 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 1,632.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,411,048 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $213,089,000 after purchasing an additional 106,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 3,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total transaction of $587,744.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,925,752.88. This represents a 13.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $148.19 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $137.61 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.06 and its 200-day moving average is $148.77.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TEL shares. StockNews.com downgraded TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

