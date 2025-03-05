Smithfield Trust Co Has $18.99 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 351,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $18,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEUR. Elm Partners Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,322,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,596,000 after buying an additional 312,486 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,082,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,448,000 after acquiring an additional 112,352 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,026,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,394,000 after purchasing an additional 14,688 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 895,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,333,000 after purchasing an additional 23,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 870,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEUR stock opened at $60.83 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $53.26 and a 52-week high of $61.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.