Smithfield Trust Co Has $1.10 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Smithfield Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $180.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $203.53 and its 200 day moving average is $191.77. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $125.78 and a 1 year high of $226.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a $0.6855 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

