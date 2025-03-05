Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) is Clark Estates Inc. NY’s 5th Largest Position

Clark Estates Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 800,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the quarter. Smith & Nephew accounts for approximately 3.8% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $19,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNN. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hara Capital LLC increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 391.4% during the fourth quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 74.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. 25.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Smith & Nephew Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE SNN opened at $29.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. Smith & Nephew plc has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $31.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.20.
Smith & Nephew Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SNN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.
View Our Latest Stock Report on SNN
Smith & Nephew Company Profile
Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine and ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies, and ENT.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Smith & Nephew
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- GitLab: Get In While It’s Down—Big Rebound Ahead
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Tesla Stock: Finding a Bottom May Take Time
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Stock Is About to Rally 38%
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.