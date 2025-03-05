SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Short Interest Update

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 322,000 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the January 31st total of 381,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 45.4 days.

SMC Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SMECF traded up $9.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $369.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,208. SMC has a fifty-two week low of $342.00 and a fifty-two week high of $622.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $412.34.

Get SMC alerts:

About SMC

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for SMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.