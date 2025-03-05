SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $35.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.78 million. SmartRent had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 12.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. SmartRent’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis.
SmartRent Stock Down 13.5 %
NYSE SMRT opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $209.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.90. SmartRent has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $2.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.63.
About SmartRent
