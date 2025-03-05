SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $35.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.78 million. SmartRent had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 12.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. SmartRent’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SmartRent Stock Down 13.5 %

NYSE SMRT opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $209.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.90. SmartRent has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $2.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.63.

Get SmartRent alerts:

About SmartRent

(Get Free Report)

See Also

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.