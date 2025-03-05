Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 62.9% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Of Nova Scotia Bank bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $892,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 162,983,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,259,509.10. The trade was a 0.03 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEY has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEY

KeyCorp Stock Performance

NYSE KEY opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.26.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -273.33%.

KeyCorp Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.