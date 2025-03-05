Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Buys 2,817 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 271.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in United Airlines by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,320,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $588,874,000 after purchasing an additional 78,470 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 12.4% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,457,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $539,650,000 after buying an additional 1,040,589 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,311,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,526,000 after buying an additional 168,498 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 4,245,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,227,000 after buying an additional 2,707,442 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in United Airlines by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,112,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,604,000 after buying an additional 908,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $86.21 on Wednesday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.30. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $14.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of United Airlines in a report on Friday, November 15th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays raised their target price on United Airlines from $75.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Dbs Bank upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.88.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

