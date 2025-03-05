Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 7,112.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 20.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.60.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Down 1.0 %

PBH opened at $84.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.29 and its 200 day moving average is $77.51. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $88.36.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.