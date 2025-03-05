Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Acquires 145 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,061 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,703,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,179,966,000 after purchasing an additional 106,187 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,305,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $732,672,000 after buying an additional 37,577 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 8.0% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 603,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,259,000 after buying an additional 44,605 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 570,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,456,000 after buying an additional 7,098 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 532,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,556,000 after acquiring an additional 8,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Price Performance

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $323.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.35, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.80. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.82 and a 52-week high of $363.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $882.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.46 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. Analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANSS. StockNews.com raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total transaction of $67,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,606.60. This represents a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Featured Stories

