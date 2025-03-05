Smartgroup Co. Ltd (ASX:SIQ) Insider Mark Rigotti Acquires 11,905 Shares

Smartgroup Co. Ltd (ASX:SIQ – Get Free Report) insider Mark Rigotti purchased 11,905 shares of Smartgroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$8.40 ($5.28) per share, for a total transaction of A$100,002.00 ($62,894.34).

Smartgroup Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.82.

Smartgroup Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.72%. Smartgroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.31%.

Smartgroup Company Profile

Smartgroup Corporation Ltd provides employee management services in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Outsourced Administration (OA); Vehicle Services (VS); and Software, Distribution, and Group Services (SDGS) segments. The Outsourced Administration segment offers outsourced salary packaging services, novated leasing, and outsourced payroll services.

