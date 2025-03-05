SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) versus ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Head-To-Head Comparison

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) and ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares SiTime and ASE Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiTime -46.18% -10.12% -7.86% ASE Technology 5.44% 9.86% 4.59%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SiTime and ASE Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiTime 1 0 4 0 2.60 ASE Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

SiTime presently has a consensus price target of $232.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.21%. Given SiTime’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe SiTime is more favorable than ASE Technology.

SiTime has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASE Technology has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SiTime and ASE Technology”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SiTime $202.70 million 17.74 -$93.60 million ($4.05) -37.63 ASE Technology $595.41 billion 0.04 $1.01 billion $0.45 22.17

ASE Technology has higher revenue and earnings than SiTime. SiTime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASE Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.3% of SiTime shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of ASE Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of SiTime shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of ASE Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ASE Technology beats SiTime on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense. The company sells its products directly to customers, distributors, and resellers. SiTime Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

