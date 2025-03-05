Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Acquired by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $834,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 587,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,130,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $416,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPG. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.44.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Simon Property Group stock opened at $183.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.25. The company has a market capitalization of $59.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.78. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.25 and a fifty-two week high of $190.14.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.70. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 41.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.70%.

Insider Activity

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $168.59 per share, with a total value of $78,394.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,427,384.21. This trade represents a 0.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

