SIG Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Stock Price Down 11.6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of SIG Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF – Get Free Report) dropped 11.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.64 and last traded at $19.64. Approximately 170 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.22.

SIG Group Trading Down 11.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.86.

About SIG Group

SIG Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton filling lines, aseptic carton sleeves and closures, bag-in-box, and spouted pouch, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

