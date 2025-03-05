Short Interest in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Drops By 18.5%

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the January 31st total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 702,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OLED shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Universal Display from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Universal Display from $215.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Universal Display from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.43.

Universal Display Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ OLED traded up $3.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $152.76. The company had a trading volume of 547,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,116. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $140.17 and a fifty-two week high of $237.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.73.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $162.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1.6% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 52,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,064,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 63,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,278,000 after acquiring an additional 43,330 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 385.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,818 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

See Also

