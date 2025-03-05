Short Interest in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Declines By 30.8%

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the January 31st total of 14,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
United-Guardian Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of UG opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.79. United-Guardian has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.76 million, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.73.
United-Guardian Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.75%. United-Guardian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.11%.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United-Guardian in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.
