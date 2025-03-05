Short Interest in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Drops By 15.5%

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the January 31st total of 38,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GROW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in U.S. Global Investors by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in U.S. Global Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gator Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 450,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 154,836 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Global Investors in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

U.S. Global Investors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GROW opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.06 million, a PE ratio of 77.56 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.47. U.S. Global Investors has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $2.95.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The asset manager reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 5.40%.

U.S. Global Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 13th. U.S. Global Investors’s payout ratio is currently 300.00%.

About U.S. Global Investors

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.