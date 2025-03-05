Short Interest in Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) Decreases By 19.2%

Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,300 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the January 31st total of 121,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Trelleborg AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Trelleborg AB (publ) stock remained flat at $37.37 during trading hours on Wednesday. Trelleborg AB has a fifty-two week low of $31.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.77.

About Trelleborg AB (publ)

Trelleborg AB (publ) provides engineered polymer solutions for seal, damp, and protect critical applications worldwide. The company offers antivibration solutions; automotive boots and noise damping; bearings and bushings; engineered coated fabrics; engineered molded parts; fenders, docking, and mooring; floatover; and fluid handling solutions.

