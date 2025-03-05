Short Interest in Surf Air Mobility Inc. (NYSE:SRFM) Expands By 45.7%

Surf Air Mobility Inc. (NYSE:SRFM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 872,100 shares, an increase of 45.7% from the January 31st total of 598,400 shares. Currently, 7.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 529,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Surf Air Mobility Stock Performance

NYSE:SRFM opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. Surf Air Mobility has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $7.77. The stock has a market cap of $54.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average of $2.96.

Get Surf Air Mobility alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sudhin Shahani acquired 17,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.43 per share, for a total transaction of $59,122.91. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 360,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,808.11. This represents a 5.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRFM. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Surf Air Mobility in the third quarter worth $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Surf Air Mobility in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Surf Air Mobility in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Surf Air Mobility in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Surf Air Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at $375,000. Institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Surf Air Mobility from $2.20 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Get Our Latest Report on SRFM

About Surf Air Mobility

(Get Free Report)

Surf Air Mobility Inc operates as an electric aviation and air travel company in the United States. The company offers an air mobility platform with scheduled routes and on demand charter flights operated by third parties. Surf Air Mobility Inc is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surf Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surf Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.