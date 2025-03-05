Short Interest in Surf Air Mobility Inc. (NYSE:SRFM) Expands By 45.7%

Surf Air Mobility Inc. (NYSE:SRFM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 872,100 shares, an increase of 45.7% from the January 31st total of 598,400 shares. Currently, 7.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 529,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Surf Air Mobility Stock Performance
NYSE:SRFM opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. Surf Air Mobility has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $7.77. The stock has a market cap of $54.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average of $2.96.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Sudhin Shahani acquired 17,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.43 per share, for a total transaction of $59,122.91. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 360,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,808.11. This represents a 5.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Surf Air Mobility from $2.20 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.
About Surf Air Mobility
Surf Air Mobility Inc operates as an electric aviation and air travel company in the United States. The company offers an air mobility platform with scheduled routes and on demand charter flights operated by third parties. Surf Air Mobility Inc is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.
