Short Interest in SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Expands By 38.0%

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the January 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 49.0 days.

SSAB AB (publ) Stock Performance

SSAB AB (publ) stock remained flat at $5.09 during midday trading on Wednesday. SSAB AB has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $8.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.59.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products for steel and plate production.

