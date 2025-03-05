Short Interest in Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Expands By 42.0%

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400,900 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the January 31st total of 282,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,004.5 days.

Square Enix Stock Performance

Square Enix stock traded up $1.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 237. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.74 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.81 and its 200 day moving average is $39.34. Square Enix has a 1-year low of $27.98 and a 1-year high of $49.19.

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. Square Enix had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 3.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Square Enix will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square Enix Company Profile

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Entertainment Business, Amusement Business, Publishing Business, and Rights Property Business. The company plans, develops, sells, and manages digital entertainment content primarily in the form of computer games.

