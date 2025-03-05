Short Interest in Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Increases By 46.6%

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 537,900 shares, an increase of 46.6% from the January 31st total of 366,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,689.5 days.
Puma Price Performance
OTCMKTS:PMMAF opened at $29.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.61. Puma has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $56.91.
Puma Company Profile
