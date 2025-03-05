Short Interest in Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Increases By 46.6%

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 537,900 shares, an increase of 46.6% from the January 31st total of 366,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,689.5 days.

Puma Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PMMAF opened at $29.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.61. Puma has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $56.91.

Puma Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides sports lifestyle products for football, handball, rugby, cricket, volleyball, track and field, motorsports, golf, and basketball.

