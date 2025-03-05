Short Interest in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Expands By 40.4%

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, an increase of 40.4% from the January 31st total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 762,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in PLBY Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in PLBY Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in PLBY Group during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PLBY Group during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLBY Group stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.35. 258,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,140. PLBY Group has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.23. The company has a market cap of $126.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.28.

PLBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of PLBY Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Roth Mkm started coverage on PLBY Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company in the United States, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. The company offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimacy products, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

