Short Interest in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP) Grows By 41.7%

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the January 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:PNFPP traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.86. The company had a trading volume of 7,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,480. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $22.76 and a 12-month high of $25.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.66.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.422 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

