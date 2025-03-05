Short Interest in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Decreases By 29.3%

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 29.3% from the January 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Pharming Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PHAR traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.73. The stock had a trading volume of 30,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,931. Pharming Group has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $11.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.91 million, a P/E ratio of -33.58 and a beta of -0.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on PHAR. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pharming Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pharming Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Pharming Group worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

