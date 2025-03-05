Short Interest in Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF) Declines By 19.5%

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,200 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the January 31st total of 176,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Pacific Basin Shipping Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PCFBF remained flat at $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Pacific Basin Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.23.

About Pacific Basin Shipping

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company offers its shipping services that mainly carry major and minor bulks, including grains, ores, logs/forest products, bauxite, sugar, concentrates, cement and clinkers, coal/coke, fertilizers, alumina, steel, pet-coke, salt, sand and gypsum, and scrap.

