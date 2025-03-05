Short Interest in Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF) Declines By 19.5%

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,200 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the January 31st total of 176,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Pacific Basin Shipping Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PCFBF remained flat at $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Pacific Basin Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.23.
About Pacific Basin Shipping
