Short Interest in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ) Declines By 28.4%

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the January 31st total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PTNQ stock traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $73.45. 43,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,334. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.28. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $66.14 and a 1-year high of $77.83.

Get Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $1.4487 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

About Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.