Short Interest in NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUE) Declines By 30.3%

NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the January 31st total of 17,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on NeueHealth from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEUE. Partners Group Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of NeueHealth in the 3rd quarter worth about $463,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in NeueHealth by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 13,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeueHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.
NeueHealth Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE NEUE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.32. 15,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,818. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.91. NeueHealth has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $11.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.58.
NeueHealth Company Profile
NeueHealth, Inc, a healthcare company, provides various healthcare services for health consumers, providers, and payors in the United States. It operates through two segments: NeueCare and NeueSolutions. The NeueCare segment delivers healthcare services to ACA marketplace, medicare, and medicaid through owned and affiliated clinics.
