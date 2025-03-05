Short Interest in NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUE) Declines By 30.3%

NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the January 31st total of 17,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on NeueHealth from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Jay Matushak sold 4,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total transaction of $36,430.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,085.51. This represents a 21.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO George Lawrence Mikan III sold 16,803 shares of NeueHealth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total transaction of $70,236.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,061.22. The trade was a 16.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,658 shares of company stock worth $377,034 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEUE. Partners Group Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of NeueHealth in the 3rd quarter worth about $463,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in NeueHealth by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 13,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeueHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

NeueHealth Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE NEUE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.32. 15,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,818. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.91. NeueHealth has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $11.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.58.

NeueHealth Company Profile

NeueHealth, Inc, a healthcare company, provides various healthcare services for health consumers, providers, and payors in the United States. It operates through two segments: NeueCare and NeueSolutions. The NeueCare segment delivers healthcare services to ACA marketplace, medicare, and medicaid through owned and affiliated clinics.

Further Reading

