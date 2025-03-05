Short Interest in Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MCVT) Declines By 35.9%

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MCVT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 35.9% from the January 31st total of 17,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Mill City Ventures III Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCVT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.95. The stock had a trading volume of 80,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,424. Mill City Ventures III has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $3.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 million, a P/E ratio of -27.85 and a beta of 0.37.

Get Mill City Ventures III alerts:

About Mill City Ventures III

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. is a principal investment firm specializing investments in debt and equity securities of public and private companies to fund their operations whether its start-up, acquisition, or growth. It primarily focuses on investing in, lending to, and making managerial assistance available to privately held and publicly traded companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Mill City Ventures III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mill City Ventures III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.