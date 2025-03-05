Short Interest in MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA) Increases By 46.3%

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 986,700 shares, an increase of 46.3% from the January 31st total of 674,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 295,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stan Smith bought 25,000 shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $46,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,130,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,212.20. This represents a 2.26 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MAIA Biotechnology

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAIA Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MAIA Biotechnology by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 35,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MAIA Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

MAIA Biotechnology Stock Down 2.9 %

About MAIA Biotechnology

MAIA stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.65. 148,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,636. MAIA Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $5.99. The firm has a market cap of $43.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.97.

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies targeting cancer. The company's lead product candidate is THIO, a telomere-targeting agent that is in Phase II clinical study to evaluate its activity in patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

