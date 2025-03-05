Short Interest in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Grows By 31.7%

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the January 31st total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 280,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Stock Performance

ASG traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.08. The stock had a trading volume of 479,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,191. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.64. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $6.08.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $4,448,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 732,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 327,567 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 498,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 40,973 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 131,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 52,250 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 90,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 17,485 shares during the period. 21.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

