Short Interest in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Grows By 31.7%

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the January 31st total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 280,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Stock Performance
ASG traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.08. The stock had a trading volume of 479,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,191. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.64. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $6.08.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.46%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty All-Star Growth Fund
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
