Short Interest in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Grows By 27.8%

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 332,200 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the January 31st total of 260,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 335,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Kingstone Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

Insider Transactions at Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.45. The stock had a trading volume of 61,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,849. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Kingstone Companies has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $19.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.09.

In other Kingstone Companies news, Director William L. Yankus sold 10,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $165,893.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,874.12. This trade represents a 10.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kingstone Companies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KINS. Palisades Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies during the fourth quarter worth $913,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Kingstone Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $454,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 155.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 29,742 shares during the last quarter. 14.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies.

Recommended Stories

