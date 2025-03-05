Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO) Declines By 33.1%

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a drop of 33.1% from the January 31st total of 78,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IBTO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.31. 54,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,080. iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $25.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.25.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.0777 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTO. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $523,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $584,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,161,000. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,387,000.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (IBTO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2033 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2033. The fund will terminate in December 2033. IBTO was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

