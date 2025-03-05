Short Interest in Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Expands By 25.6%

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 714,300 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the January 31st total of 568,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 28.9 days.
Separately, National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.
