Short Interest in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Declines By 26.1%

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the January 31st total of 4,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of GEV stock traded down $3.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $312.56. 6,255,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,030,628. GE Vernova has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $447.50. The company has a market cap of $86.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $362.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.16.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.57). GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that GE Vernova will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.99%.

GE Vernova announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on GE Vernova from $420.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on GE Vernova from $446.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. CICC Research initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $453.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in GE Vernova by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its stake in GE Vernova by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in GE Vernova by 530.8% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

