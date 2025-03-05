Short Interest in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Increases By 37.1%

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,210,000 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the January 31st total of 117,580,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 67,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Ford Motor Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.65. The company had a trading volume of 157,445,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,017,023. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.40. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in F. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.1% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,096 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 3,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,693 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.89.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

