Short Interest in Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Drops By 29.8%

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 646,400 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the January 31st total of 921,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Farmmi Stock Up 0.8 %

FAMI stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.22. The stock had a trading volume of 185,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,833,568. Farmmi has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $1.04. The company has a current ratio of 16.10, a quick ratio of 15.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmmi

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Farmmi stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 101,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Farmmi at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Farmmi

Farmmi, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in processing and sale of agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, Korea, and the Middle East. The company offers Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms, and other edible fungi, such as bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, grifola frondose, coprinus comatus, and hericium erinaceus, as well as dried edible fungi.

