Short Interest in EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) Drops By 32.9%

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,200 shares, a decrease of 32.9% from the January 31st total of 259,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 563,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

EZGO Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EZGO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.43. 62,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,027. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93. EZGO Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $4.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get EZGO Technologies alerts:

About EZGO Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

EZGO Technologies Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, rents, and sells e-bicycles and e-tricycles in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Battery Cells and Packs; E-Bicycles Sales; and Electronic Control System and Intelligent Robots. The company rents and sells lithium batteries under the Hengmao brand; sells, franchises, and operates smart charging piles for e-bicycles and other electronic devices; and sells battery cells and packs.

Receive News & Ratings for EZGO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZGO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.