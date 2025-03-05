Short Interest in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO) Decreases By 15.8%

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the January 31st total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Enstar Group Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ESGRO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.22. 4,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,560. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.32 and a 200 day moving average of $20.41. Enstar Group has a twelve month low of $18.59 and a twelve month high of $25.28.

Enstar Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

