Short Interest in Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT) Drops By 25.5%

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,200 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the January 31st total of 111,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Duos Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 17,270 shares in the last quarter. 42.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DUOT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.86. 295,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,715. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.67. Duos Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $8.53. The company has a market capitalization of $49.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DUOT shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Duos Technologies Group from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Duos Technologies Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, deploys, and operates intelligent technology solutions in North America. The company provides solutions, such as Centraco, an enterprise information management software platform that consolidates data and events from multiple sources into a unified and distributive user interface; and truevue360, an integrated platform to develop and deploy artificial intelligence algorithms, including machine learning, computer vision, object detection, and deep neural network-based processing for real-time applications.

