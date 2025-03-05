Short Interest in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP) Rises By 39.1%

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the January 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Cadiz Price Performance

Cadiz stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.64. The stock had a trading volume of 6,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,617. Cadiz has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.60.

Get Cadiz alerts:

Cadiz Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Cadiz’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd.

About Cadiz

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Filtration Technology segments. It offers water supply, water storage, water conveyance, and water filtration services. In addition, the company is involved in the cultivation of grain crops and alfalfa, as well as provides water filtration solutions for impaired or contaminated groundwater sources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.