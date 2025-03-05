Short Interest in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Rises By 27.8%

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the January 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Brookfield Property Partners stock opened at $15.51 on Wednesday. Brookfield Property Partners has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.74.

Brookfield Property Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4063 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

